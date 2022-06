Cecil Sandford (94) won de TT van 1952, die nog door Hooghalen ging

"This is Pat Sandford."

- "Hello? I am looking for mister Cecil Sandford."

"Oh, just hold on. He is in the bathroom."

(...)

"Hello?"

- "Good afternoon mister Sandford. My name is Roy, a journalist from the Netherlands. I was wondering if I could speak with you about your Dutch TT win in 1952?"

"That's a while ago. How many years now? 70 years... Well yes, I have memories of course."