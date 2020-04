Volleybalster Dijkema neemt afscheid van Italiaanse club

The word is out, also in Italy they decided to officially stop the @legavolleyfemminile 🇮🇹. It’s a historical decision, but we are all in a moment of crisis were health is so much more important than sports. For me it’s the best decision, I really hope everybody stays safe and healthy! 🙌🏼 At 23 february I played the last game with @ilbisontevolleyfirenze in the derby against Scandicci for more then 4000 spectators... 😍 I am sad that I didn’t know that it was my last for the club for real. After 3 years it’s time for a change and a new challenge... I am il Bisonte volley SO thankful for believing in me and adopting me to the family. I really made friends for life and Il Bisonte volley will have FOREVER a big place in my heart. 💙 I will be back for sure! 👱🏼‍♀️ • È un arrivederci non un addio! 😘 #ilbisontevolley