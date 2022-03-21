Muzieklijst Harry's Blues 20 maart 2022
Sommige songteksten zijn het meer dan de moeite goed te beluisteren. Dat geldt zeker voor het nummer Low hanging fruit van de Texaanse singer-songwriter Rich O'Toole. Hij bekritiseert op zijn laatste single het gemakzuchtige en commerciële karakter van veel Nashville producties.
"You got a Gibson and a stylish hat
You're coverin' Childers but you're singing flat
All your buddies, they lie to you
And they tell you you sound like something new"
"You sold your soul for a record deal
And made a TikTok for curb appeal
You're shakin' hands at the meet and greet
While your manager's countin' your money behind the scenes"
