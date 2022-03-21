    Muzieklijst Harry's Blues 20 maart 2022

      Harry's Blues programmafoto Albert Haar
      Harry's Blues programmafoto Albert Haar © RTV Drenthe
      Sommige songteksten zijn het meer dan de moeite goed te beluisteren. Dat geldt zeker voor het nummer Low hanging fruit van de Texaanse singer-songwriter Rich O'Toole. Hij bekritiseert op zijn laatste single het gemakzuchtige en commerciële karakter van veel Nashville producties.

      "You got a Gibson and a stylish hat
      You're coverin' Childers but you're singing flat
      All your buddies, they lie to you
      And they tell you you sound like something new"
      "You sold your soul for a record deal
      And made a TikTok for curb appeal
      You're shakin' hands at the meet and greet
      While your manager's countin' your money behind the scenes"